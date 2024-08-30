Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his partner have welcomed their bundle of joy.
The rugby player took to his timeline on Thursday to announce the birth of the couple's baby.
“A beautiful new addition to our family. Mom and baby are doing great. She is perfect. Such an amazing and unexplainable feeling,” he captioned the post. “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, The fruit of the womb is a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, so are the children of one’s youth. Psalms 127:3-4.”
Mbonambi recently also took to his timeline to celebrate the couple's seventh wedding anniversary. “Thank you for all the beauty and love you give our family. I choose to love you every day until forever,” he wrote to his wife.
“She is beautiful, but not like those girls in magazines. She is beautiful, for the way she thinks. She is beautiful for the sparkle in her eyes when she talks about something she loves. She is beautiful for her ability to make other people smile, even if she is sad. No, she isn’t beautiful for something as temporary as her looks. She is beautiful deep down to her soul. She is beautiful.”
Baby on board: Bongi Mbonambi and wife welcome 'beautiful new addition to our family'
Journalist
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini
