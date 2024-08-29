it's almost that time of the year when many festival goers start making their plans for the festive season and the deadline for special prices and cheap deals approaches. However, there is also the risk festival goers forget their sleep schedule may be affected by non-stop partying that ends when a drunken stupor hits.
With this in mind, the team at Mattress Online has compiled their top tricks and insights to get party lovers through several nights of events without feelings of regret the next day.
“Sleep preparation begins before you stumble into the sack, and given you won’t be thinking about winding down for bed while you’re at the event, it can be handy to sort anything you might need beforehand to make drifting off that little bit easier and give yourself peace of mind during the days events.”
With estimates of 250,000 tents left yearly at music festivals across the UK, it is important for new campers to be physically prepared for the long nights and daily excitement.
Ditch the blackout: Here are 5 ways to have a peaceful sleep at festival
You don't need to go glamping to have a good time. Here are expert ways to have fun while living it up at your next party
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
1. PREPARE PERSONAL ITEMS
Before heading out for the day's event, prepare any essential items you may need when you come back to your home for the night. Things such as makeup remover, skincare items, and a mirror are key to ensure your skin stays glowing across the festival period.
Remember to also make sure your sleepwear is ready, your makeshift bed is built for maximum comfort and consider taking a magnesium supplement to help drift off.
2. STAY FRESH
One problem festival goers often come across is the lack of toiletries provided, and with the high number of people attending festivals, it is likely that the porta-loos will run out of toilet rolls quickly so ensuring you have extra is key to avoid the early wake-up call for first dibs on the new toiletries provided each morning.
It is also important to be sure to pack some easy-to-use hygiene items such as deodorant, wipes and dry shampoo to keep you feeling fresh before settling down for the night in the event that no showers are available. Going to bed feeling clean can increase the likelihood of a deeper sleep while cutting down time spent getting ready the next morning.
3. HYDRATION IS KEY
As expected, festivals will be filled with a variety of drink options from stills to spirits and beers but with a boozy weekend comes the dreaded hangover. To avoid a pounding head, taking electrolytes when the day begins as well as at the end of the night will help revitalise and rehydrate you, as well as give you a more comfortable night’s sleep.
4. PITCH PICKING PERFECTION
Your environment will play a massive role in your sleep quality at a festival. To enjoy a good night’s rest, be strategic about where to pitch your tent. Opt for flat, dry ground that’s situated far enough from the hustle and bustle but near enough to any essential amenities like toilets.
However, sleeping on the ground is not only uncomfortable but provides little support to your back and neck so invest in an air mattress, comfy sleeping bag and blankets for insulation to experience a prime festival sleeping experience. If it is expected to be a warm weekend, try to look for a shady spot to help keep your tent cool and promote better sleep.
5. THE MORNING AFTER DARK
Having a stacked itinerary can prompt anxiety at night if you have had a late evening, take some time during the day to prepare your outfits and next day items ready to ease anxiety and save rushing around in the morning searching your tent. This will also give you time to catch some extra sleep before heading out for another music-filled day.
Avoid spending too much money by also taking snacks, have these pre-prepared for the day ahead to prioritise your diet and fuel your body with balanced, high-protein, non-perishable food items that you can eat on the go, and give you a more consistent, deeper sleep, so you can recover for the next day.
