Actor Ronnie Nyakele leaves 'Generations: The Legacy' after a decade on its set

Generations: The Legacy actor Ronnie Nyakele has dumped the soapie after spending a decade on its set.
The actor who starred on the soapie as Cosmo, is fondly known for his character in the Yizo Yizo drama series where he played the role of a troublesome student Papa Action.
TshisaLIVE learnt of his exit from the soapie this week. Sources suggested Nyakele “wants to explore more of his talent as an actor with other production houses”.
“The character of Cosmo wasn't growing beyond his expectation and it was often the same thing from the character which triggered him to start looking for an exit plan and exercise other avenues in the acting industry,” said one source.
Another source said: “The storyline wasn't aligning with his vision he had on the character, and that often frustrated him to look for a better role to try and improvise the character towards his vision”.
A statement released by SABC publicist Carol Phalakatshela read: “Generations: The Legacy is excited to announce that the captivating talent of Didintle Khunou will be gracing our screens from mid-June. This comes as we wish Muzi Mthabela and Ronnie Nyakale all the best in their upcoming projects. Didintle has won numerous awards and accolades for her work onstage and on-screen, including a Naledi and Broadway World Online Award for her lead performance in The Colour Purple Musical. She has featured in numerous local television productions and now brings her enchanting beauty and powerful performance to Generations: The Legacy. She will play the role of Tumelo Gcabashe, a high-powered financial expert with links to business and criminal elites. We would also like to take this opportunity to wish Muzi Mthabela, who plays Nkosiyabo Cele and Ronnie Nyakale, who plays Cosmo Diale, well in their upcoming projects. These stalwarts of the show will be on an indefinite hiatus as they pursue other avenues for creative expression. We are sure they will only achieve success as the talent and dedication we have become accustomed to serves them going ahead. Muzi can be seen on Generations: The Legacy until June 5, exiting in a spicy storyline and Ronnie can be seen until August 28.”
Attempts to reach Nyakele for comment were unsuccessful.
Actor Ronnie Nyakele leaves 'Generations: The Legacy' after a decade on its set
