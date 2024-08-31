Socialite and Diamond and Dolls producer Tebogo Ramokgadi is planning to relocate to the Seychelles after a suspected food poisoning incident, saying he fears for his life.
Last week TshisaLIVE broke the news that Ramokgadi was dining at a top-notch restaurant in Sandton when he suddenly started feeling sick and began sweating before collapsing.
“This is the first time I experienced food poisoning at this level. I've never been so scared. I don't know what caused it. The whole night I was vomiting and going to the toilet till the next day.
“I was in my flat, I cried till my tears dried up. A family friend assisted me but I was too weak to talk,” he said.
Ramokgadi told TshisaLIVE this week he believed his life was in danger and he was planning to move to a safer place.
“I'll be relocating soon, just sorting out my travelling documents with the embassy at the moment. The Seychelles people have been wanting me to buy a house there for a while and become a permanent citizen of the country. I know many wealthy business people there who always tell me I'll be a great asset there, especially in the entertainment there”, he said.
“My family knows that I love the Seychelles. I once went there with my sister for a joint birthday celebration. My sister was shocked at how powerful I am that side. She could not stop telling my family back home how everyone treated me like royalty there. So, soon I won't be seen around the streets of Mzansi”, he added.
'Diamond and Dolls' producer fearing for his life after 'food poisoning' ordeal, planning to relocate
Image: Instagram
