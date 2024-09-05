SA rejoices as Bok coach reveals Makazole Mapimpi's wife having a baby

Rugby fans have been abuzz with excitement since Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that Makazole Mapimpi's wife is about to give birth.
During a recent media briefing, Erasmus addressed Mapimpi's absence from recent games, saying: “Mapimpi's wife is giving birth. We don't want to keep him away from that.”
This revelation sent shock waves throughout the country, as fans took to social media to celebrate the Springbok veteran's new chapter and reflect on his remarkable journey from the rural community of Tsholomnqa.
Known for his resilience and determination, Mapimpi made history in 2019 by becoming the first Springbok to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final. His memorable touchdown against England cemented his status as a national hero.
Many highlighted his deeply moving story which touched South Africa’s then head coach Rassie Erasmus, who recounted it in the documentary Chasing the Sun. Erasmus shared a poignant moment from the 2019 World Cup, revealing how he had included pictures of players' families on their shirts. However, South Africa's No 11, Mapimpi, had photos of only himself as he had no family.
WATCH | ‘Yimincili!’ Mapimpi stunned as he receives spontaneous hero's welcome while shopping
His mother, Eunice, passed away in a car accident when he was just 14, leaving him in the care of his grandmother. His father had already left the family and Mapimpi's life was further marred by the deaths of his sister Zukiswa, who succumbed to a brain illness, and his brother Zolani, who was electrocuted.
Though there has been a lack of prior public information about his marital status, Mapimpi has been met with overwhelming support. Fans and supporters have embraced the news, celebrating the new chapter in his life and the creation of his own family as his background is marked by personal tragedy and loss.
