The engagement comes a few months after Chauke's romantic trip to France to visit her partner, where she had the opportunity to meet his mother, who gifted her a gold ring as “a symbol of her acceptance into the family”, she said.
Mama Joy shared her love escapade with her followers, documenting their adventures in the city of love.
“Don't forget, guys, this is the city of love. I'm in love. Thanks for the love, Papa Joy. After trending in SA, I needed this in France, and you are doing well, Papa. All I need is love. Papa Joy is pampering me with love,” she said.
She also gave her followers a glimpse into her “wifely duties” while in France. She shared videos of her cooking traditional South African meals, including pap, in a three-legged cast iron pot over an open fire.
Chauke shared heartwarming moments of cultural exchange while she was in France on social media, capturing the hearts of many, and some called for wedding bells.
A few months later Pitaud travelled to South Africa to propose to his partner. The engagement announcement, filled with pictures and videos of the couple in Cape Town, has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from Chauke's fans.
Here are reactions on X:
‘I said yes’: Mama Joy engaged to her French boyfriend
Journalist
Image: Mama Joy Chauke/ X
South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is engaged to her French boyfriend, Nicolas “Papa Joy” Pitaud.
“Papa Joy asked something. I said yes. Watch the space,” Chauke said on social media when announcing her engagement on Sunday.
The couple was visiting Cape Town at the weekend to watch the Springboks game against the All Blacks. South Africa's 18-12 victory proved not to be the only happy news for Chauke as she got engaged to Pitaud hours after the game.
“Love is beautiful. We seal it with a kiss — I mean a ring,” she said.
The engagement comes a few months after Chauke's romantic trip to France to visit her partner, where she had the opportunity to meet his mother, who gifted her a gold ring as “a symbol of her acceptance into the family”, she said.
Mama Joy shared her love escapade with her followers, documenting their adventures in the city of love.
“Don't forget, guys, this is the city of love. I'm in love. Thanks for the love, Papa Joy. After trending in SA, I needed this in France, and you are doing well, Papa. All I need is love. Papa Joy is pampering me with love,” she said.
She also gave her followers a glimpse into her “wifely duties” while in France. She shared videos of her cooking traditional South African meals, including pap, in a three-legged cast iron pot over an open fire.
Chauke shared heartwarming moments of cultural exchange while she was in France on social media, capturing the hearts of many, and some called for wedding bells.
A few months later Pitaud travelled to South Africa to propose to his partner. The engagement announcement, filled with pictures and videos of the couple in Cape Town, has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from Chauke's fans.
Here are reactions on X:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos