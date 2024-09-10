Lifestyle

Leanne Manas and her hubby Marc celebrate 19 years of marriage

11 September 2024
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
Leanne Manas and her husband are celebrating their wedding anniversary.
Leanne Manas and her husband are celebrating their wedding anniversary.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Leanne Manas and her husband Marc Menelaou have marked a milestone in their relationship. 

The couple celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. 

Leanne took to her timeline to share a picture of them together with the caption “19 years”, along with a heart emoji. 

Jabulile Sande and her partner also recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. 

The reality TV star also took to her timeline to share a picture from her wedding day, with the following caption: “Happy seventh wedding anniversary to us. All I’ll ever need in life is you and the nest we built together. I thank God for you.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Silwerskerm Awards: Legends and luminaries honoured
'ANC must deliver every day, not only on eve of elections' Zuko Godlimpi