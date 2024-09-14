Lifestyle

Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingephile Ngcobo ties the knot with longtime sweetheart

14 September 2024
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingephile Ngcobo has tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Thabisa Ntleki.
Image: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingephile Ngcobo is off the market. The footballer has tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Thabisa Ntleki.

The Pietermaritzburg-born player is a central midfielder at Amakhosi while Ntleki is an accounting student at the University of Johannesburg.

The defender shared pictures of his new bride, with the caption: “Fuze Edlomo Sybonga simtholile umakoti. Nkulunkulu Busisa MaMtshilibe Thembalami, Langa Loklunga Syabonga Fuze.”

The bride took to her social media to post a picture of the occasion with the caption: “Got married to my best, Ngyabonga Shabeni”.

It's not known where the wedding took place, but messages of congratulations flooded the player’s Instagram post, with many wishing the couple many happy years together.

See Post:

