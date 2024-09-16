South African superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke, now Pitaud, is officially off the market.
The superfan tied the knot with her French boyfriend, Nicolas “Papa Joy” Pitaud at the weekend in a traditional Xitsonga wedding ceremony, just a week after he popped the question.
“Thanks to the love of my hubby. Thanks for giving me happiness. Guys, call me Mrs Pitaud. My fiancé, thanks for making it official for sure your ex now knows that you no longer belong with her but me. I am your Queen and you are my King. You fulfil me. You are romantic. I will die where you die. May the good Lord bless us with many more years of happiness,” Chauke said.
A day before the wedding festivities kicked off, Pitaud met Chauke's mother at her home in Limpopo. The heartwarming moment was captured in a video posted by Chauke, captioned “Love lives here” and showcasing the joy and unity of their families. He has also met her son.
The couple's love story surfaced online last year during the Rugby World Cup in France. In July, Chauke visited her partner in France. She has been documenting her newfound happiness all over her social media.
“Don't forget, guys, this is the city of love; I'm in love. Thanks for the love, Papa Joy. After trending in SA, I needed this in France, and you are doing well, Papa. All I need is love. Papa Joy is pampering me with love,” she said.
Last week, Chauke's social media was abuzz with the news of their engagement. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans, who were thrilled to see their beloved “Mama Joy” find happiness.
A week later, the couple got married in a traditional wedding, dressed in Xitsonga traditional attire. They even took to the dance floor and danced to traditional Tsonga songs.
“We are happy, my smile keeper,” Chauke said.
'I will die where you die': Mama Joy says as she marries her French beau
Image: MamaJoy Chauke/ X
