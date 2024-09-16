Since then she has embraced new looks and switched up her hairstyles, from tribal braids to sleek ponytails and blonde, curly braids. She continues to rock her crown in different styles.
The Miss Universe Vietnam pageant featured artists like Thanh Lam, My Linh, Ha Tran, and others. The event concluded with Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen being crowned the winner.
Zozibini Tunzi shows off new look as judge at Miss Universe Vietnam
Image: Zozibini Tunzi/X
Zozibini Tunzi captivated the audience as a judge at the Miss Universe Vietnam pageant, held at the Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday.
Tunzi dazzled in a new look, dressed by celebrated Vietnamese couturier Chung Thanh Phong, with makeup by Trieu Lee. Her hair was styled by Cape Town’s Hair by Viwe.
“The gown was meticulously crafted using the symmetrical embroidery technique, with an exquisite interplay of metallic gold and silver, delivering a mesmerising multilayered visual effect. Thousands of hours of dedicated handwork went into the intricate beading and embellishments, seamlessly paired with a silhouette that elegantly hugged her figure,” said Thanh Phong.
Tunzi made history as Miss South Africa as she won the crown with her short, natural hair in 2019, despite being told by “a lot of people” that she should wear a wig.
She went on to win Miss Universe with the same fade cut. “I was like, 'No, you know what? I'm going to do it the way I am, because I've been with my natural hair for the past three years. I don't see why I should change it just because I'm stepping into another platform,” she said in an interview with Allure.
Her decision to embrace her natural hair was widely celebrated and seen as a powerful statement about self-acceptance.
Zozibini Tunzi’s success inspires rural women to pursue dream of becoming models
Since then she has embraced new looks and switched up her hairstyles, from tribal braids to sleek ponytails and blonde, curly braids. She continues to rock her crown in different styles.
In March Tunzi was unveiled as the new spokesperson and brand ambassador for Dark and Lovely in the sub-Saharan African region, an achievement she said was a dream come true.
Reacting to the new look, Jorge G Dominguez said: “Zozibini didn’t win because of her short hair. She won because she is a smart, beautiful, classy, poised and empowered woman.
“At the time of the contest she chose to keep her short, natural hair to prove a point and become a role model to girls and women around the world. She accomplished her goal. Her life choices do not indebt her for life to positive and/or negative social constructs. It is her prerogative, and hers alone, to make decisions about her own life. At the end of the day, she has to love who she sees in the mirror.”
Sia Ndawo also weighed in, saying: “You guys asking about her hair are bringing to mind India Arie’s song, I Am Not My Hair. Zozi has always been her true, authentic self — just take a moment to notice it. She radiates confidence, beauty inside and out, and is incredibly intelligent! Stop projecting your beauty standards onto her; she wears her hair however she chooses. She’s still a queen.”
Tunzi’s connection with the Miss Universe franchise saw her feature as a guest host at Miss Universe Philippines in 2023.
The Miss Universe Vietnam pageant featured artists like Thanh Lam, My Linh, Ha Tran, and others. The event concluded with Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen being crowned the winner.
