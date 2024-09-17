She also thanked several of her industry colleagues.
Gcina Mkhize receives more than R20k donations after viral 'eviction' video
Actress's appeal for help has also attracted scammers
Image: Gcina Grace Avigail Mkhize/ Facebook
Actress Gcina Mkhize has received emotional and some financial support from the public and industry peers following her viral video pleading for help after her house was sold at an auction.
The video, which garnered widespread attention, showed Mkhize expressing her frustration at losing her house after she was unable to keep up with payments. She is contesting the lawfulness of the sale and is refusing to move out.
The video sparked public sympathy and support for Mkhize. A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign was launched to help her.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mkhize said other people have also made payments into her personal bank account, with the contributions adding up to more than R20,000 in total. Beyond financial assistance, she said she has also received donations of food and offers of legal aid.
“I would like to thank each and every person who has made a donation to our BackaBuddy campaign. I would also like to thank those who have made a deposit into my personal account. All the money is making a huge difference in our lives. My children and I are eternally grateful. We are deeply humbled by your kindness,” she said.
She also thanked several of her industry colleagues.
“Eugene Mthethwa came and intervened. Another person from the ANC also offered to help with the investigations. Colleagues in the industry have reached out, others have donated money. Asavela Mngqithi, who I worked with in Isibaya, was also one of the first people to reach out when the story went viral and made a donation of R2,000.
“Other industry friends have reached out, such as Celeste Ntuli, Nomzamo Mbatha, Puleng Ndlovu, Retha M, Angie Sekgobane, Khanyi Tshabalala, Nomonde Mbusi, Muzi Mthabela, Khanyo Maphumulo, and Bongani Gumede. There are a lot of them, and I might have missed some. They have been very supportive.
“There have been other people offering help, but it's hard to recall all of them. I've been talking to a lot of people, and it's hard to remember everyone. My neighbours and people I grew up with in Protea Glen, also, bringing the little they can.”
Mkhize said she has opened a case of intimidation, harassment and trespassing against the new owner.
“I want to have my house back. My children and I want to live our lives the way we used to.”
After battling without work for a while, she recently got a low-budget acting gig for a short film. Her opening up for help has also attracted scammers, however. She revealed that she received a message and a call from someone who claimed to be a son of producer Duma Ndlovu, offering an acting gig.
“I could hear the voice was different. He said there's a production they will be shooting in Durban, Cape Town and Joburg, and there's a role that they want to offer me, but they said I need to fly down to Durban.
“He gave me the number of the travel agent and said I should call them to book my flights, but I had to pay for that, and they would reimburse me as soon as I arrive in their offices in Durban.
“I thought it was legit and I was excited. I called the travel agent to find out more information until they asked me to send money through cash send [cardless service].
“I checked with someone close to Duma to find out if this was legit and found out it was not. I never sent the money. A production company would never ask artists to pay for their flight; they cover that.”
