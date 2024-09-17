'Your longevity in the industry is an inspiration': Tributes pour in for actor Sello Motloung

Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor Sello Motloung.
A statement shared on Monday confirmed Sello died on Sunday aged 54.
“His family is in shock and we ask that you give them space during this time. Sello will forever be remembered as one of our legends and we will miss him tremendously,” it said.
Actors Kagiso Modupe, Given Stuurman, Zola Hashatsi and Katlego Danke were among those who penned tributes, remembering Sello's contribution to the entertainment industry and the impact he had on people's lives.
“Rest well, Bra Sello. Whenever you were around, there was laughter. This is definitely way too soon ... Your gap in the game is already felt. Farewell, dear friend, till we meet again,” Modupe wrote.
“This one hit home. Rest in eternal peace, Ntate Sello Motloung, 'Ntate Mofokeng', 'Sejene Kokobela'. Your longevity in the industry is an inspiration and instruction to a young man like me. I'm eternally honoured to have shared one of my greatest pieces of work and multiple sets with you,” Stuurman wrote.
Here are some more tributes from social media:
