WATCH | 'Diddy' to spend time in Brooklyn prison

By Reuters - 20 September 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs will spend time at this prison in Brooklyn, New York after losing his attempt to secure bail following an indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering by federal prosecutors.

