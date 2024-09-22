David King praised Bustas' performance, saying, “Performance of the night. He gave it all.”
Jason Derulo celebrates birthday with explosive performance on first day of DStv Delicious Festival
American singer and dancer Jason Derulo celebrated his 35th birthday at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, keeping the energy high with his dancing as he performed iconic tracks such as Swalla Walla, Acapulco, and Talk Dirty to Me.
The crowd erupted when he invited Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz on stage on the first day of the two-day event for a thrilling remix of Komasava, joined by Robot Boii.
“To put up such a performance at short notice is incredible,” said Buyani Fakudze. Dineo Gasebone-Padayachee celebrated Jason Derulo, stating, “Happy birthday, you killed it. Wow, what a performance!”
The first day of the festival, held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and which delivered an unforgettable performance, featured legendary hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes and pop sensation Jason Derulo as the headliners.
Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr, captivated fans with a stunning performance, featuring hits like Baby If You Give It to Me and Look at Me. He also debuted a new track from his upcoming album, *BLOCKBUSTA*. After his electrifying set, Busta expressed his gratitude, stating, “Joburg you guys gave me an early Christmas.”
The festival paid tribute to South African music legends as well. Cassper Nyovest and Morafe honoured the late HHP.
HHP fan Maluleke Tsaki said: “These guys were incredible. I'm sure wherever Jabba is, he's super proud. May he continue to rest in paradise. Bosso ke wena a senna.”
OkmalumKoolkat similarly lit up the stage in memory of Riky Rick, while Yanga Chief, Robot Boii, and Khuli Chana delivered a heartfelt tribute to the iconic Supa Mega.
Despite the recent withdrawal of Janet Jackson after the death of her brother Tito Jackson, festival organisers have worked tirelessly to ensure that the line-up for the two-day event remains star-studded.
With Busta Rhymes and Jason Derulo set to bring their legendary performances, fans can expect an extraordinary experience.
The Channel O Stage was a highlight of the festival, showcasing a diverse array of artists, including Heavy K, Nokwazi, Kyotic, Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter. The mix of musical genres kept fans dancing throughout the event.
This year marks the 11th instalment of the DStv Delicious Festival, celebrating 30 years of creative freedom in South Africa. Festivalgoers indulged in a culinary journey featuring wings, Asian dishes, burgers, ribs and more.
With various experiences, including tastings from Windhoek and Savanna, along with activations from Coke Studio and local radio stations, the second day of the festival promises a remarkable celebration of food, music, and culture.
