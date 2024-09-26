Netflix producing docuseries from 50 Cent about charges against Diddy

Combs did address the allegations previously on a social media post shared to his Instagram: “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Several women have come forward claiming they were sexually assaulted by Combs after the lawsuit filed by Casandra Ventura.



In a statement released by her legal team, the R&B star who is known as Cassie, accused Combs of raping her and beating her for over a decade.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.



“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life,” she said.

In May, CNN reported on a leaked video that showed Combs grabbing, shoving and kicking Cassie in a hotel. Days later, he said he took “full responsibility” for his actions in the video.

That was his first and only time admitting to any wrongdoing.



The post no longer appears on his Instagram account, but remained pinned to the top of his X account at the time of this article’s publication.

Just last week, Combs was arrested in New York and charged on three counts: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.



He pleaded not guilty but remains in custody as he was denied bail at his appeal hearing.