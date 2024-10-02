Myth 2: You can outgrow allergies
The Truth: While it is true that some allergies, particularly those related to food, may be outgrown by children as they get older, many are lifelong, such as allergies to pollen, dust mites and pet dander. Though some individuals may experience changes in their allergic reactions over time, such as becoming less sensitive to certain allergens or developing new allergies, the idea of “outgrowing” allergies should be approached with caution.
Myth 3: Allergies are overreacting immune responses
The Truth: Allergic reactions are indeed the result of the immune system reacting to allergens but calling them an “overreaction” can be misleading. Instead of distinguishing between harmful and harmless substances, the immune system wrongly identifies benign allergens as threats. This misidentification leads to symptoms that, while uncomfortable, are part of the body's attempt to expel what it mistakenly perceives as harmful.
Myth 4: Allergy shots cure allergies
The Truth: Allergy shots, or allergen immunotherapy, do not cure allergies, but they can significantly reduce symptoms and improve the quality of life for many individuals. The treatment involves gradually, introducing small amounts of the allergen to the immune system to build tolerance over time. If you prefer using over-the-counter solutions to help with the symptoms of allergies, a product such as Karvol can be used by the whole family when dealing with allergy-related congestion.
Myth 5: You can’t develop allergies as an adult
The Truth: Allergies can develop at any age, even in adulthood. While many allergies first appear in childhood, it is possible to develop new allergies later in life. Factors such as changes in environment, diet and immune system function can contribute to the onset of allergies in adulthood.
5 myths to bust about allergies
We break down fact vs fiction in the big seasonal sneeze fest
Image: 123RF/Konstantin Postumitenko
According to the Allergy Foundation South Africa, a third of South Africans suffer from some form of allergic reaction, with 40% of allergy sufferers being children.
Karvol brand manager Bronwyn Ragavam said myths and misconceptions increase alongside the growing numbers of South Africans affected.
Warning that misunderstandings can lead to confusion, she shared the following to bust down myths:
Myth 1: Allergies are a cold
The Truth: Allergies and colds have some overlapping symptoms, such as sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes, but they are fundamentally different. A cold is caused by a viral infection, while allergies are an immune response to substances known as allergens, such as pollen, dust mites and pet dander. Unlike colds, which are contagious and usually resolve on their own, allergies persist as long as exposure to the allergen continues.
