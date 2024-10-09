Celebrities have taken to their timelines to pay tribute to Rhema Bible Church founder pastor Ray McCauley.
McCauley died on Tuesday, aged 75, his family confirmed.
“Pastor Ray has gone to be with the lord peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones at 6.45pm,” Joshua McCauley said.
Singer Loyiso Bala recalled the monthly lunch meeting he shared with McCauley, TV personality turned-pastor Pushie Watson and kwaito star-turned pastor Kabelo Mabalane.
“While I find comfort knowing this great giant of our faith has finished his race strong, my heart aches. I didn’t get much time with him over the past three years since moving down to the coast,” he wrote.
“Ray is the man who called me to ministry, mentoring me through my journey, always loving and supporting my family in every possible way. Some of the sweetest memories are of him sending Jen and me the most beautiful lilies every time on our anniversary.”
'The man who called me to ministry' — Loyiso Bala and other celebs pay tribute to pastor Ray McCauley
Pastor Ray McCauley mentored many celebrities who left showbiz to become pastors
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Loyiso Bala
His wife Jennifer Bala also shared a tribute in the comments of the post, writing: “A real life hero to many. May he rest in heavenly peace. I’m saddened to hear of his passing, he will be missed. I can picture him enjoying the streets of gold.”
Gail Mabalane, Basetsana Kumalo and Criselda Kananda were among other celebrities who penned tributes to McCauley:
