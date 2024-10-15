The dispute involves 10 young adults claiming to be Dingaan's children: Thando Khumalo, Penelope Ntombi Thobela, Queeneth Mononyane, Bongane Thobela, Nobuhle Mashamaite, Theriso Serokelove, Dingandi Jnr Thobela, Ndivhuo Alton Ramaru, Malishane Shanel Kia and Neo Thobela.
The Rose of Soweto's thorny legacy: family feud erupts over Dingaan Thobela’s estate and DNA tests
'That question of paternity should have gone to Dingaan, not his children'
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images
The late Dingaan Thobela, also known as “The Rose of Soweto”, has left behind a legacy and a complex family situation.
Thobela died on April 29 at the age of 57.
His father, Godfrey Thobela, a pensioner, is seeking a process of elimination to determine which children should inherit the estate.
In court papers seen by TimesLIVE, the father said the legendary boxer expressed “uncertainty and doubts” about fathering some of the children.
“His promiscuous life led to many woman claiming he fathered their children but also many were found to be untrue. It is in our culture and tradition that a pregnant lady should report pregnancy to the family of the alleged father of the child.
“Mothers of all the children all failed to comply with this practice. The late Bongani reluctantly supported most if not all his alleged children as he maintained only the mother of the child knows their true paternity. He expressed uncertainty and doubts about fathering some of the children.”
The dispute involves 10 young adults claiming to be Dingaan's children: Thando Khumalo, Penelope Ntombi Thobela, Queeneth Mononyane, Bongane Thobela, Nobuhle Mashamaite, Theriso Serokelove, Dingandi Jnr Thobela, Ndivhuo Alton Ramaru, Malishane Shanel Kia and Neo Thobela.
They were at loggerheads when appearing in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
“That question of paternity should have gone to Dingaan, not his children,” shouted one of his alleged children in the corridors of the court building.
“Why did he do that? After the funeral he did umsebenzi,” said another.
Penelope Thobela said the matter should be between her and her mother.
“It’s getting out of hand. Others don’t get along,” she said.
They argued about miscommunications in a WhatsApp group as well as gossip blogs that alleged their father had 14 children.
“We are unified but we don’t have the same perspective on this,” said another.
This is a developing story.
