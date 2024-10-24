Media personality Uyanda Mbuli is set to use her voice to advocate for the deaf community after being appointed ambassador of the South African National Deaf Association.
The appointment will see her promoting inclusivity.
Mbuli said there was a lack of South African Sign Language accessibility which was affecting the rights of deaf people.
“The president last year signed South African Sign Language into law but since then deaf people aren't recognised or assisted in all sectors — hospitals, police stations, in the media space and other sectors — and there are four-million deaf people in the country and it's a lot. If we were to protest I guarantee you we'll be heard because we are fighting for a common purpose,” she said.
“The appointment is humbling. I know I would not be here without this community I will be standing up for. Mine is to spread as much information to the able community. For them to understand sign language is a language same as English.”
Deaf people need to be recognised and catered for in society: Uyanda Mbuli
Entertainment reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Media personality Uyanda Mbuli is set to use her voice to advocate for the deaf community after being appointed ambassador of the South African National Deaf Association.
The appointment will see her promoting inclusivity.
Mbuli said there was a lack of South African Sign Language accessibility which was affecting the rights of deaf people.
“The president last year signed South African Sign Language into law but since then deaf people aren't recognised or assisted in all sectors — hospitals, police stations, in the media space and other sectors — and there are four-million deaf people in the country and it's a lot. If we were to protest I guarantee you we'll be heard because we are fighting for a common purpose,” she said.
“The appointment is humbling. I know I would not be here without this community I will be standing up for. Mine is to spread as much information to the able community. For them to understand sign language is a language same as English.”
Reality TV star Tebogo Ramokgadi, who attended the press launch on Wednesday, said this initative was long overdue and society needs to play their role in restoring the confidence of those in the deaf community.
“This was one of the best events I have attended, what Uyanda is doing with the deaf community. I'm committed to learning sign language and helping with anything needed for the community,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos