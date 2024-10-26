Award-winning musician Holly Rey's Baking with the Reys TV series has scooped the SAFTA award for the Best Children’s Programme.
The award ceremony took place on Friday night at Gallagher Estate in Midrand,
Musician and reality TV star Holly Rey and her sister Mimi Wassersall won the award for their 10-part TV baking series where the duo bake up a storm in their family home in Durban.
“We started our series during the Covid-19 pandemic. We were shooting [the show] on our cellphones and we couldn't even buy cellphone stands ... the SABC gave us a push to turn this into a show and now we are SAFTA winners, TV presenters and owners — it's just incredible,” Holly told TshisaLIVE.
Mimi said: “I was eight years old when we started. I was watching YouTube channels like All American YouTube and I was like, why don't we start our own show on Instagram? And now we are SAFTA winners.”
Holly says they never thought they'd win a SAFTA award. For them it was about creating content for South African children.
Sisters Holly Rey and Mimi Wassersall scoop SAFTA award for their reality baking show
Image: Supplied
Award-winning musician Holly Rey's Baking with the Reys TV series has scooped the SAFTA award for the Best Children’s Programme.
The award ceremony took place on Friday night at Gallagher Estate in Midrand,
Musician and reality TV star Holly Rey and her sister Mimi Wassersall won the award for their 10-part TV baking series where the duo bake up a storm in their family home in Durban.
“We started our series during the Covid-19 pandemic. We were shooting [the show] on our cellphones and we couldn't even buy cellphone stands ... the SABC gave us a push to turn this into a show and now we are SAFTA winners, TV presenters and owners — it's just incredible,” Holly told TshisaLIVE.
Mimi said: “I was eight years old when we started. I was watching YouTube channels like All American YouTube and I was like, why don't we start our own show on Instagram? And now we are SAFTA winners.”
Holly says they never thought they'd win a SAFTA award. For them it was about creating content for South African children.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos