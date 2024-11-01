Lifestyle

Lucky Star celebrates Tito Mboweni with a mouthwatering pilchards recipe

Fish croquettes by Kamogelo Sojane in memory of the king of garlic

By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 01 November 2024
Former SA Reserve Bank governer and finance minister Tito Mboweni is remembered by his fans and followers as the amusing Twitter Chef and king of garlic and for the many ways he expressed his human touch.
Image: P_MAX on X

The late former finance minister and South African Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni was renowned not only for his proficiency with numbers but also for his interest in cuisine. He won the hearts of many on social media with his famous Lucky Star pilchards canned fish dish and recipes.

In honour of his legacy, Kamogelo Sojane, banqueting sous chef at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, was inspired to create a pilchard dish worthy of Mboweni and has shared his fish croquettes recipe.

“Not only am I paying homage to Tito with my pilchard-inspired recipe, but fish also provides health benefits, being high in calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D, all essential minerals for bone health,” said Sojane.

FISH CROQUETTES RECIPE

Fish croquette.
Image: Supplied

Ingredients:

200g Lucky Star pilchards (sauce removed)

90g potatoes, peeled and diced

90g green peas

90g butternut, diced

8g fish spice

5g fine salt

50g cake flour

50g breadcrumbs

1 egg, beaten

oil for frying

1 pita bread

100g salted butter

10g fresh thyme

50ml fresh cream

10g yellow onion, chopped

5g edible flowers, for garnish

Kamogelo Sojane, banqueting sous chef at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom.
Image: Supplied

Method:

  1. Boil the diced potatoes with salt and fresh thyme for about 15 minutes, or until soft. Drain the water and mash the potatoes. Add 20g of salted butter to the mash and set aside to cool.
  2. Boil the butternut for 15 minutes with a pinch of salt until soft. Once boiled, drain the water, blend it into a smooth purée, and mix in fresh cream to your desired consistency and set aside.
  3. Open the can of pilchards, then gently clean the fish by removing the eggs, spine bones and excess sauce.
  4. In a saucepan, fry the chopped onion until golden brown. Add the cleaned pilchards, fish spice and a pinch of salt. Simmer for about 10 minutes and set aside to cool.
  5. In a bowl, mix the cake flour with fish seasoning and chopped thyme and set aside.
  6. In another bowl, beat the eggs and season with salt for added taste and set aside.
  7. Once the mashed potatoes have cooled, take about 40g in the palm of your hand and flatten it.
  8. Place 10g of the prepared pilchards filling in the centre of the mashed potato, close the potato around it and roll it into a round croquette shape.
  9. Coat the croquettes by dipping each croquette into the seasoned flour, then into the beaten eggs, and finally with breadcrumbs.
  10. Heat oil to 180°C (350°F) in a deep fryer or large pan.
  11. Fry the croquettes until golden brown and crispy (about four minutes).
  12. Once done, remove and drain on paper towels.
  13. Arrange the croquettes on a plate and garnish them with micro herbs and edible flowers for presentation.
