Oskido announces his exciting new lifestyle festival 'Big Day Out'

Iconic award-winning South African DJ and music producer Oskido has announced his latest venture, the Big Day Out lifestyle festival. Set to take place on November 30 at Huddle Park in Johannesburg, the event will feature Mdu, Zola, Glenzito, Zinhle, Ganyani, Vinny Da Vinci, Christos and among many other artists.
The lifestyle festival is billed as a “spectacular celebration of South Africa’s vibrant music scene over the past three decades, rekindling the golden era of kwaito by showcasing performances by a stellar line-up of legendary artists and tracking the journey of South African house music from then to now”.
Oskido, a trailblazer in the South African music industry, is renowned for his influential role in shaping the kwaito genre and his enduring impact on the country’s music culture. With Big Day Out, Oskido is set to create an unforgettable experience that pays homage to the rich musical heritage of South Africa, while also offering a fresh and exhilarating festival atmosphere accompanied by some of the best South African cuisine.
“Big Day Out is not just about the music, it’s about celebrating our rich culture, our colourful history, and the joy that comes with it — music and food. Together with my team, we are excited to bring together some of the greatest talents in the country for a day of pure nostalgia and vibrant energy,” Oskido said.
The festival will feature a curated selection of South Africa’s greatest musical legends alongside some of the hottest artists of the moment, to be announced over the next few weeks. Festival goers can look forward to a blend of classic old school favourites with new school hits, reflecting the dynamic evolution of the South African music scene.
The venue promises to be a haven for new and old school music lovers, offering a unique blend of outdoor fun and immersive festival experiences, site art, interactive activations and photo moments, welcoming an estimated audience of 5,000. Oskido’s Big Day Out is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of South Africa’s musical legacy and a chance to relive the iconic sounds of the kwaito era. Don’t miss out on this epic celebration of music, culture, and community.
