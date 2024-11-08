‘Deeply honoured’: Wouter Kellerman earns Grammy nomination for collaborative album ‘Triveni’

Grammy-winning South African flautist, composer, producer and philanthropist Wouter Kellerman has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for his latest album Triveni.

This transcendent project, a collaboration with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon, weaves together musical traditions from three continents, creating a unique and meditative sonic experience.

Triveni reflects the meeting of diverse musical cultures — combining Kellerman’s expressive flute, Matsumoto’s emotive cello and Tandon’s soulful mantra vocals to bring listeners on a journey of healing, unity and introspection.

Named after the confluence of three rivers, Triveni represents the convergence of the trio’s distinct musical voices and cultural backgrounds, celebrating both individuality and interconnectedness. “I’m deeply grateful for this Grammy nomination and honoured to share this journey with such inspiring artists as Eru and Chandrika,” said Kellerman.

“Our goal with Triveni was to create a space for healing and reflection, a meeting place for different cultures, and a celebration of the power of music to connect us all.”