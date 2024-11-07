“Beyond the courtroom, I’m dedicated to educating and empowering others. Through my online platform, “Law Talks”, I share legal insights and advice with ordinary citizens, empowering them to navigate legal complexities with confidence. My commitment to justice extends to my philanthropic endeavours as well,” she said Chombo.
From the catwalk to parliament: ex-Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo accepts new president’s nomination as MP
She is an attorney who won Miss Botswana title in 2022 and went on to be crowned Miss World Africa 2024.
Multimedia reporter
Image: Lesego Chombo/Instagram
They often say politics is a dirty game. But former Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo has exchanged the life of glamour and style to become a lawmaker after being appointed as an MP in the country's new administration.
The 26-year-old beauty queen was name as a specially elected MP as new Botswana president Duma Boko starts his presidency.
According to the Botswana government the specially elected MP is picked by leaders of political parties represented in parliament. “I believe that all of my experiences, my qualifications as an attorney, even my experience as Miss World Africa and Miss Botswana, as a young person, really make me qualify,” said an excited Chombo.
“But, most importantly, if not now, then when? I’m willing to learn and looking forward to learning and growing. This is the new Botswana that we strive fo.”
Chombo, who is an attorney, is one of six individuals nominated by Boko and endorsed by parliament for a specially elected seat. She is one of three women appointed.
She won the Miss Botswana title in 2022 and went on to be crowned Miss World Africa 2024. She is the founder of the Lesego Chombo Foundation, and is dedicated to uplifting marginalised communities.
“Beyond the courtroom, I’m dedicated to educating and empowering others. Through my online platform, “Law Talks”, I share legal insights and advice with ordinary citizens, empowering them to navigate legal complexities with confidence. My commitment to justice extends to my philanthropic endeavours as well,” she said Chombo.
In addition to her work in law and charity, Chombo made her mark on the global stage earlier this year when she represented Botswana at Miss World 2023.
Competing against 111 other candidates at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, she finished in the top 4 and earned the title of Miss World Africa 2024, cementing her position as one of the continent’s rising stars.
Chombo is joined in parliament by several notable individuals, including former minister of trade and industry Bogolo Kenewendo. Kenewendo, an economist, has returned to parliament for a second term as a specially elected member of parliament after previously serving between 2016 and 2018.
Other newly appointed MPs include former MP and retired Maj-Gen Pius Mokgware; Moeti Mohwasa, secretary-general of the Botswana National Front; Dr Steven Modise, a private medical practitioner; and Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, a senior lecturer at the University of Botswana.
