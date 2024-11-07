Lifestyle

IN PICS | Top looks from the Earthshot Prize's green carpet

From Bonang Matheba to Heidi Klum, the biggest names in fashion and sustainability showed up in some of their most stunning outfits

09 November 2024
Thango Ntwasa
Lifestyle Digital Editor
South African presenter Bonang Matheba.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cape Town came alive for the 2024 leg of The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony where the five winners were announced. The winners were selected from 15 Earthshot Prize finalists from across the globe. They each won £1m (about R22.7m) to help speed their solutions to scale.

The organisers say the Earthshot Prize searches the globe for game-changing innovations that repair our planet, awarding the five best solutions each year with £1m to scale their work. 

Called on to make considered fashion choices, here's what some of the guests wore.

GREEN QUEENS AND KINGS

Earthshot ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha arrives for the 2024 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
Image: Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images)
Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis with his wife.
Image: @Geordin.Hill.Lewis/INSTAGRAM

A favoured colour for the night was green with attendees arriving in various shades. While Cape Town mayor Georgin Hill-Lewis and his wife Carla sported a co-ordinated emerald bow tie and clutch, a standout was definitely local actor and activist Nomzamo Mbatha who opted for a neon shade for her Christie Brown. The dress was a feat of labour that resulted in the solar citrine shade capturing the DNA of colours in a sustainable approach that saves on water and without any toxic chemicals.

VINTAGE

German supermodel Heidi Klum attends the 2024 Earthshot Prize.
Image: Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images
Media personality, Robert Irwin.
Image: @robertirwinphotography/Instagram

Another challenge given to stars was to rewear old items from their closets. Heidi Klum turned to long time collaborator in the late Halston brand while activist and son of Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin, opted for a tux he wore when filming in South Africa.

MEN'S WEAR

Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape poses at the 2024 Earthshot Prize awards.
Image: Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images
U.S. actor Billy Porter and South African presenter Bonang Matheba attend the 2024 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales meets Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz.
Image: Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images

When it came to some of the standout men's wear, star musician and dancer Diamond Platinumz may have opted for risqué options but stunned in cowboy boots. Billy Porter's eye-catching looks were in full display with a co-ord set with black and white print and tailored bootleg trousers. Dignitaries like Western Cape premier Alan Winde were among those who had a little fun with their styling featuring contrasting happy socks to bring a little humour to the green carpet.

