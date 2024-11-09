Lifestyle

Kaizer Chiefs fan Saddam Maake in hot water for allegedly 'manhandling' young woman at match

10 November 2024
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Saddam Maake capured on camera allegedly manhandling and insulting Khanyi Zungu, 19,at a midweek soccer match.
Image: Supplied

Renowned Kaizer Chiefs supporter Saddam Maake is in hot water for allegedly “manhandling” and insulting a young woman during the midweek clash between Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay FC at the Orlando Stadium.

The woman's father, Lucky Mazibuko, who witnessed the incident, claimed Maake was involved in an altercation with another supporter and then started hurling insults at and “manhandling” his daughter, Khanyi Zungu, 19.

Saddam Maake seen confronting Khanyi Zungu, 19.
Image: Supplied

“There was an altercation between Saddam and a Venda Boy with another guy. Then Saddam became aggressive towards my daughter. I realised it was a problem. They were dishing out insults towards her. I went down to talk to Saddam and find out why he is so aggressive towards these children ... because he was abusive and he couldn't cool off,” Mazibuko said.

Saddam Maake seen allegedly manhandling Khanyi Zungu, 19.
Image: Supplied

TshisaLIVE has learnt that a case of intimidation has been opened with the SAPS,

“In the pictures that are viral on social media, everyone can see him being aggressive and manhandling my daughter. So, I decided to go to the nearest police station and open a case,” Mazibuko said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said: “Police can confirm that a case of intimidation has been opened and investigation is under way. No arrest has been made yet.”

Attempts to reach Maake for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication. This article will be updated once comment is received.

