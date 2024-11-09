Popular Muvhango actor Macdonald Tshifhiwa Ndou has added his voice in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).
Muvhango's KK adds his voice in fight against GBV
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Popular Muvhango actor Macdonald Tshifhiwa Ndou has added his voice in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).
The actor, fondly known by TV viewers as KK, has teamed up with government departments to help combat GBV across the country.
What made you decide to participate in this campaign?
The scourge of GBV and femicide is a serious problem in our country. I firmly believe that it is incumbent upon every citizen to take a stand against this problem.
How do you feel about the scourge of GBV cases in the country at the moment?
While the courts and law enforcement agencies are doing their best to bring perpetrators to book, we need to understand that society in general has a major role to play. We need to pay attention to how our boy children are being brought up.
Why is it important for public figures, especially men, to take a stand on such matters?
We must always remember what Edmund Burke said: “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”
What role do you think men can play in combating GBV in the country?
It all starts from home. Are we good role models to our boy children at home? We need an attitudinal change among men and an activism spirit that says: “I won't turn a blind eye to abuse.”
All efforts of empowering women need to be intensified to safeguard women from being at the mercy of abusive men.
Do you have personal experience of someone close to you having been a victim of GBV?
Gender violence has become so rife that it is hard to say it has not happened to anyone close to you. It is right in our face all the time.
