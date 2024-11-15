Lifestyle

Holly and Mimi Rey uncover SA's best family-friendly vaycays in 'Reycation'

Viva Nation TV's new fun-filled travel series will leave you giggling — and eager to book your next family holiday

15 November 2024
Sisters Holly and Mimi Rey take viewers on a whirlwind tour of SA’s most family-friendly destinations in ‘Reycation’, available exclusively on Viva Nation TV.
Image: Ntando Dlamini

Award-winning musician Holly Rey and her younger sister, popular digital creator Mimi Rey, are on a mission to prove that the joy of a family holiday is not just about the places you visit, but the memories you create together.

The duo’s fun-filled new travel series, Reycation, is now available exclusively on Viva Nation TV. No ordinary travel show, this one’s packed with hilarious antics and heart-warming moments as the Rey sisters tour Mzansi, while on a quest to live their best lives.

Each episode sees the Rey sisters enjoy unique experiences and embark on exciting family challenges as they visit some fantastic local destinations. From awe-inspiring World Heritage Sites and thrilling seaside escapes, to all-inclusive resorts and charming hidden gems, the pair spotlight some of the country’s best family-friendly getaways, providing travel tips and insights.

Watch the trailer for 'Reycation', available exclusively on Viva Nation TV.

Created in partnership with Dream Resorts SA, a leader in family travel, Reycation is designed to be enjoyed by parents and children alike. It’s a short-format comedic series that’ll leave you giggling — and eager to book your next family holiday.

Catch Reycation exclusively on Viva Nation TV — where adventure awaits.

This article was sponsored by Viva Nation TV. 

