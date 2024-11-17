The band consists of Thuthukani Cele, who was the longest member of the Lucky Dube Band. Thuthu aka “tuty fruity” joined in 1983 as a keyboard player. The guitarist and respected keyboardist is credited with creating reggae star Lucky Dube's unique sound.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Afrika Cele says she was exposed to a lot of sound because she studied music, and she's been in the music industry for 15 years. "I grew up in a genre of reggae and travelling around the world, I was exposed to big sounds and big stages for reggae. I've seen that here in SA the reggae genre still needs more platforms, my wish is to organise such an event of reggae", she said.
She continues: "The only thing I preach to people of reggae is artists taking themselves seriously, because reggae is an investment because the genre is global. We need a lot of support because you travel all four corners of the world."
Reggae fans to flock to the Ugu municipal district for festival
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
UGU Reggae Festival is bringing the Lucky Dube Band, who have toured all over the world, to its inaugural event.
The festival is scheduled to take place at Zuri Beach in Margate on November 28, featuring artists such as Jah Seed, Afrika Cele, Bongo Riot and many more.
Image: Facebook
