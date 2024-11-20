‘Healing is not linear’ — Rachel speaks about life after split with Siya Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi, estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has been sharing her healing journey since announcing their divorce.
In early November the couple once regarded as one of South Africa's most enduring and loving celebrity marriages shot up trends lists when revealing they decided to call it quits because they've “grown apart”.
Rachel has taken to her Instagram timeline to share moments from her new life as the single mother of two children.
“Healing is not linear. Keep going,” she captioned a post.
See some posts below:
