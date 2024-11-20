In another interview she reaffirmed her decision, citing a traumatic journey.
‘I’m putting pageant to bed’: Adetshina announces break from beauty contests
Journalist
Image: chichi_vanessa/ Instagram
Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina has revealed her decision to step away from beauty pageants.
Adetshina, who was runner-up to Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, expressed her desire to focus on her studies.
“I am putting pageant to bed. I'm going to focus more on my education and establishing who Chidimma is. More into runways. So many things I would like to touch on and see where my potential can go to,” she said in an interview with BBC News Pidgin.
“I'm glad it's all done so t I can focus on myself and my mental health. I think that's important for me.”
She said her pageantry journey has not been easy.
“This journey has been so hard, and I don't think a lot of people understood what I went through. Most times I try to open up about it, but I try not to say much to offend people so I tried to cover it up. Getting to that stage I was so proud, knowing I had such a tremendous amount of support, not only from Nigeria but from Africa. It was an overwhelming experience. Never once did I think I would receive so much support, and it was refreshing to feel so loved and accepted.”
‘The tears, pain, trauma’: Adetshina opens up about Miss Universe journey
In another interview she reaffirmed her decision, citing a traumatic journey.
“It is permanent. I have decided I’m no longer going to do pageants. I feel like I did my best. I made myself proud. I made Nigeria proud, and I outdid myself. I don’t think there’s anything more I could do. It was a traumatic experience for me, and I don’t think I would like to revisit this again. It’s something I’m going to have to put behind me, but it’s also something I hold in my heart.”
As the highest-placed African contestant, the 23-year-old beauty queen secured the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title.
She said she didn't think she would make it that far in the competition.
“I felt I was only going to make the top 30, and I was OK with it. When I made the top 12, I was like, 'Oh my word, I made it this far'. I was very happy because I got to go to the evening gown round, but I had no expectations for the top five. To see myself in the top two was an incredible moment. When they told us to step forward I I had to stop myself from crying and hold it back a little. It was such a proud momen. This is huge. ”
When she returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, Adetshina received a heroic welcome and took to Instagram to express her gratitude.
“I came, I saw and I shook the universe. Returning home as Miss Universe first runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. I’m filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in me and helping me reclaim my dreams. This is what it truly means for dreams to come true.
“A heartfelt thank you to Silverbird Group, Chichi Nation and everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey. Your recognition means the world. God bless you all,”
