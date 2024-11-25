Smoothie diet? Think again. Here are 7 drinks costing you a summer body

3. Bubble tea
Crunch time has arrived and many of us might find ourselves on a 30-day ab challenge or paying careful attention to our food intake as we try to achieve a calorie deficit for weight loss or muscle gain. However, while we might spend a lot of time being careful about what foods to cut out and the efforts to put into our walks or gym sessions, it's some of the sneaky beverages we don't pay attention to where we pay the ultimate price.
While they might seem harmless, here are some beloved summer coolers that are not your bestie when it comes to achieving those summer goals.
1. Energy drinks
Loved for a quick buzz, these stimulant heavy drinks are full of caffeine and taurine and will raise your heart rate and blood pressure. In excess, caffeine’s diuretic effect can lead to dehydration, leaving you dizzy and thirstier on a scorching day.
For those who pair energy drinks with alcohol, you've got a double whammy as both are diuretics that increase your risk of dehydration while the caffeine tricks you into thinking you're less drunk than you are.
2. Sweet cocktails
Sweet favourites like margaritas and daiquiris can be deceptively refreshing but are often sugar-laden. A classic margarita can account for more than 70% of your daily sugar intake, while a piña colada, with its rum, coconut milk and coconut cream, is high in saturated fat.
Remember, every alcoholic drink you consume can cause your body to lose up to four times as much liquid. Make a habit of drinking a glass of water for every cocktail or between alcoholic drinks — which not only helps moderate your intake but also keeps you hydrated this summer.
3. Bubble tea
With plenty of bubble tea shops on the rise, this trendy beverage has significant downsides for health if consumed excessively. The combination of sweetened tea, milk and tapioca pearls drives the calorie count up, with sugar content typically equivalent to seven to 12 teaspoons of sugar.
Made of cassava starch that is low in nutritional value, the tapioca pearls, while fun to chew, can also cause gastrointestinal issues like bloating, gas and constipation. Furthermore, the use of artificial flavours, colours and preservatives in some bubble tea can lead to various negative health effects, including allergic reactions and gut-related issues.
4. Lemonade
No, this is not a renaissance of Beyoncé's acclaimed album but rather a look at the blends of sugar and acidity that can cause unwelcome spikes in blood sugar levels. Lemonade can also be tough on your teeth, providing a breeding ground for bacteria that erode tooth enamel leading to cavities.
Since copious amounts of sugar are often needed to balance out the acidity of the lemons, lemonade ends up being more of a sugar-sweetened treat than a health boost. Store-bought lemonade typically contains only about 15% of lemon juice and is mostly sugar water.
5. Frozen coffee/frappuccinos
As a chilled alternative to hot caffeinated drinks, frozen coffees and frappuccinos are a great energy booster that are really just sugar bombs. Often loaded with whipped cream, syrups and full-fat milk, consuming too many of these can contribute to weight gain and associated health problems like obesity and type 2 diabetes. Adults should consume a maximum of 30g of sugar per day according to the NHS, however, some caramel frappuccinos with semi-skimmed milk pack a staggering 48.5g of sugar.
6. Smoothies
While smoothies may include a variety of fruits, vegetables and nutrient-rich ingredients, overconsumption can sabotage your intended health goals. Unlike whole fruit, which is high in fibre and slower to digest, blending fruit breaks down its cell walls and releases natural sugars as free sugars that are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, leading to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels.
Keep in mind that regardless of how many different fruits or vegetables you throw in, smoothies and juices typically count as only one of your five-a-day servings despite their healthful appearance.
7. Soda/soft drinks
Sodas are arguably the most tempting quench busters for thirst on a hot day, however, these beverages can dehydrate you further due to their high sugar and caffeine content. A typical can contains about 39g of sugar (about 9 teaspoons), and this excess sugar forces your kidneys to work harder to process it, leading to increased urination and subsequent fluid loss. Instead, opt for healthier alternatives like water infused with fresh fruits or unsweetened sparkling water, which can improve digestion and help with constipation.
Stats supplied by Live Football Tickets in collaboration with personal trainer at Offbeat Marketing Donna Callander.
