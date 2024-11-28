'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo

Zandie Khumalo is not backing down on her testimony that her sister is not the mastermind behind the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Meyiwa, who was her sister Kelly Khumalo's boyfriend, was killed in October 2014 at her family home in Vosloorus. Those in the house at the time of the murder were Kelly, Zandie, their mother Ntombi, Kelly's son Christian, Meyiwa's friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala and Longwe Twala, who is Zandie's former boyfriend.
Zandie has stated that she never lied under oath during her testimony at the Senzo Meyiwa trial. She took to social media to declare that she would not be apologising to South Africans because she never lied and instead provided her testimony based on her memory and capacity.
She shared: “Mina I'm not gonna apologise to South Africans for sh*t. Hhay yabona guys first of all I never lied under oath I gave my testimony to the best of my ability and recollection... Mina Zandile Lorraine Khumalo I was never part of any planning or masterminding yokubulala u Senzo if there ever was something like that.
“My stance has always been clear mina ukuthi ngisola bani and when my suspicions are without any doubt proven to be wrong I will sincerely apologise to her because my suspicions are not personal and don't come from a place of malice but I just wanted to make sure that police leave no stones unturned. Should she be investigated and cleared publicly not behind closed doors I will then apologise to her and that is the only person I'm prepared to apologise to but until then ngimile la.
“Another stance I have always been very firm on and I am still firm on even today is the fact that I don't believe that KK had something to do with this in fact I am 200% sure that she had nothing to do with this mina ke I dont kiss ass and angisabi muntu mawubheda nje uyabheda nje finish anginandaba ukuthi uwubani noma uyini kimi, she is HIGHLY INCAPABLE of such but ke here I'm personal coz I'm talking about someone I know personally and have emotional attachments to.
“Amaphoyisa will bring proof, substantiative proof hhay I proof ephekiwe and ngisasho namanje and I want u to quote me verbatim “Anyone and I mean anyone that was involved in masterminding Senzo's death if ever there was any masterminding I want them behind bars (I'm talking about the mastermind only coz I'm 200% sure that those that are in the dock are the actual killers) so whether it's someone unknown to me or my family member or even Senzo's family member if nje it is proven beyond any reasonable doubt that they are involved in planning Senzo's killing hhay I proof ephekiwe akaboshwe lapho ke angihlehli futhi angihleki phela we want justice la asidlali!!!!!”
Efforts to contact Zandie Khumalo were unsuccessful.
'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/Zandie Khumalo
Meyiwa's murder sparked a years-long investigation and countless theories.
During her interview on Gagasi FM, Zandie said she believed the evidence suggests the killers were targeting Kelly, not Meyiwa. “A lot of people have their theories, so this is my theory — whether I'm right or wrong, this is my theory. When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo,” she said in the interview.
“They are hitmen. If they were directed to kill Senzo they would have got in there and shot him and finished him and made sure, but they did not do that. When Longwe pushed this guy aside they did not go after Longwe, but when Kelly went into the room they followed her. So any person will understand these people were there for Kelly.”
