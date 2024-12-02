Tyla's fans, affectionately known as “Tygas” are gearing up for electrifying performances by the Grammy-winning superstar during her two-city tour in South Africa.
The tour kicks off at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on December 5 followed by a show at the SunBet Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria, on December 7.
As excitement builds up, the star-studded line-up of support acts and guest artists has been announced.
Chart-topping songs will be performed by genre-morphing artists including ‘private school amapiano’ DJ Kelvin Momo, singer-songwriter Daliwonga, amapiano artist Optimist, R&B star Filah Lah Lah and electro-Amapiano musician Ez Maestro in the Grand Arena.
In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
Tyla announces star-studded line-up for SA tour
From amapiano DJ Kelvin Momo to singer-songwriter Daliwonga — Tyla's two-day tour line-up announced.
Entertainment
Image: MASI LOSI
In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been making strides in the entertainment industry.
Tyla’s triple win: Best Afrobeats, R&B, African Act at MTV EMAs
She now has multiple awards and nominations under her belt, including a Grammy, eight Billboard Music Award nominations, and wins at the BET Awards and MTV VMAs.
Previously speaking to Vogue magazine Tyla said she could not believe how quickly her career had catapulted but was grateful for her success.
“I know people are wondering 'how did she come out of nowhere and all of this is happening?' Tell me about it. I don't know myself. Winning the first African performance Grammy, I couldn't have asked for a better Grammy to win. My parents are literally bragging about it still till this day,” she said.
