'Incredibly grateful': Rachel Kolisi gets nod at 2024 Sport Industry Awards

05 December 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Rachel Kolisi has been honoured with the Sport Lifetime Community Award at this year's Sport Industry Awards for her work with the Kolisi Foundation. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Rachel Kolisi, estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, was honoured with the Sport Lifetime Community Award at this year's Sport Industry Awards.

The award recognises individuals who have made a significant impact in their communities through sport and Rachel's work with the Kolisi Foundation has earned her this prestigious recognition.

The Kolisi Foundation, which Rachel cofounded with Siya, focuses on empowering disadvantaged communities through education, health and sports development programmes. Rachel's dedication to the foundation's mission has been instrumental in driving positive change in South Africa and her award is testament to her selfless efforts. 

Rachel wore a white dress styled by Georgina Rae Bennett which saw her showing off some skin at the ceremony.

Taking to social media to express her gratitude, Rachel shared a heartfelt message.

“The last time I received an award was at my matric prize-giving,” she said.

“Incredibly grateful. There is no way it would have happened without my Kolisi Foundation team, who are the most committed and hard-working people I’ve met. Thank you, #SIA2024 was an amazing night. Honoured to have been there.”

The last time I received an award was my matric prize giving! 😅 Incredibly grateful. And there is no way it would have...

Posted by Rachel Kolisi on Tuesday, December 3, 2024
