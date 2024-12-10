Former Miss SA and renowned businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo are celebrating a major milestone in their relationship, 24 years of marriage.
Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo celebrate 24 years of love and commitment
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
Former Miss SA and renowned businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo are celebrating a major milestone in their relationship, 24 years of marriage.
Basetsana and Romeo tied the knot in 2000, and over the years they have built a beautiful life together, raising their children and supporting each other's passions and endeavours.
Despite facing challenges, including public scrutiny and damaging allegations made by Jackie Phamotse when the author claimed there was a gay sex tape involving the media mogul and her husband, they have remained strong and committed to each other. They fought a six-year legal battle to clear their names.
In a heartfelt post on social media, Basetsana gushed about her husband, expressing her gratitude for his love, support and devotion over the years.
“Doing life with you is one of my greatest joys. You are my great inspiration, my rock, always shielding me from the storm, protecting me, rooting for me, laughing at my lame jokes. Your devotion to me and the children is beautiful to witness. You anchor us and with you we know we are safe,” she wrote.
“Thank you for taking a chance on me all those years ago. Marrying you 24 years ago was the best decision of my life. You’ve given me a beautiful life and beautiful children. You are a true blessing in so many ways I will not be able to count. One thing I know for sure is that God really loves me to have blessed me with you as my husband, my heart keeper, my soulmate.
“Thank you for your unwavering and consistent love. May the Lord bless you and keep you and grant you long life. I love you Sthandwa sam. Happy anniversary to us Mntungwa.”
