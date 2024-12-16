Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | Beautiful East London festive season lights up the Esplanade

By RANDELL ROSKRUGE - 16 December 2024

Festive season lights shine bright along East London's Esplanade. Pictures: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

Busi Mntumni poses at the photo frame in Esplanade road at the weekend.
Busi Mntumni poses at the photo frame in Esplanade road at the weekend.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
There is a fairytale of festive lights and fun for the children at the Esplanade.
There is a fairytale of festive lights and fun for the children at the Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Families were out in their numbers last week to view the R5m season light display.
Families were out in their numbers last week to view the R5m season light display.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The lights follow both traditional and commercial Christmas themes.
The lights follow both traditional and commercial Christmas themes.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Nazira Kelly, 17, Ronnelle Hoffman, 40, Renique Hoffman, 10, and Ryleigh, 4, enjoy the festive light display last week.
Nazira Kelly, 17, Ronnelle Hoffman, 40, Renique Hoffman, 10, and Ryleigh, 4, enjoy the festive light display last week.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Alicia Vermaak, 19, Yvonne Vermaak, 40, and Azlin Mentoor, 16, are ready for the holiday season.
Alicia Vermaak, 19, Yvonne Vermaak, 40, and Azlin Mentoor, 16, are ready for the holiday season.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
No Christmas lights display would be complete without Santa's sleigh.
No Christmas lights display would be complete without Santa's sleigh.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The ever-popular train offers rides to young and old along Quigney's Esplanade.
The ever-popular train offers rides to young and old along Quigney's Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
A snowman makes an unseasonal-in-Africa appearance along the Esplanade in Quigney.
A snowman makes an unseasonal-in-Africa appearance along the Esplanade in Quigney.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Visitors cruise bunper to bumper past the festive lights along the Esplanade.
Visitors cruise bunper to bumper past the festive lights along the Esplanade.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There's nothing black conscious about MK' - Malema
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference