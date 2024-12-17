Healthy Times kicks off with inspiration from elite runner Gerda Steyn, as she shares her mental strategies for success in The Mind of a Champion. Her journey is a reminder of the power of resilience and self-belief, qualities we can all embrace.
On the home front, we understand the growing challenge of maintaining a healthy diet amid rising food costs. That’s why we’ve put together Eating Healthily on a Strict Budget, offering solutions to make nutrition more affordable and accessible. For parents, our Kids’ Health section explores the benefits of embracing the mess during mealtime, the value of tummy time, and practical ways to manage childhood insomnia. These tips are designed to help you support your child’s health and development with confidence.
General health also takes center stage, with insights into binge drinking, safe medicine storage, and exercises for stronger bones and joints. These everyday health habits can have a lasting impact on your overall well-being.
Finally, we delve into a pressing mental health issue in Overcoming Depression. In a country where one in six people experience this condition, recognising the signs and seeking help is crucial. Let’s break the stigma together and create supportive environments for everyone.
Your health journey is as unique as you are, and we hope the stories and advice in this issue resonate with you. As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to share your feedback and experiences with us.
Here’s to living healthier, happier lives.
Raina Julies, Content Manager
FREE TO READ | Inside the mind of a champion
Image: SUPPLIED
