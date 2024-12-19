Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza is expected to be discharged from hospital before Christmas.
the Ebumnandi hitmaker (real name Victor Bogopane), has been in hospital for almost a month. He, however, said he was mentally and spiritually strong and looking forward to being with his family at home on Christmas.
“I'm still in hospital and will be discharged next week for a short while since it's Christmas, then return to hospital for my major operation which will be at the end of January. I’m getting there slowly. I’ll be fine,” he said.
He also asked for prayers. “Prayers are important as I’ve noticed I’ve lost much weight while in hospital. I’m happy to tell that I need prayers unlike hearing it from someone else.”
The 51-year-old says some of his industry friends have been his pillar of strength. “I have three of my friends who have been with me — Jacob Tsoai, Matibidi Raphela and Vuyo Tlhowe. I need to appreciate them because they’ve been a pillar to my family as well.
“I know there are people from near and far who’d like to assist. I’ll send an account number so they can help and say ‘Get well Doc’, because the hospital bills are expensive. No child must be in my situation, it’s bad.”
Doc Shebeleza shared the account number of his mother Agnes should his followers wish to contribute towards his medical bills and well-being.
Bank: Capitec
Account holder: Miss A Bogopane
Account Number 193-877-602
‘I need prayers’: Ailing Doc Shebeleza hopes to make it home Christmas
Kwaito legend will return to hospital for major operation at the end of January 2025 and is asking for financial help.
Entertainment reporter
Image: Sowetan
Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza is expected to be discharged from hospital before Christmas.
the Ebumnandi hitmaker (real name Victor Bogopane), has been in hospital for almost a month. He, however, said he was mentally and spiritually strong and looking forward to being with his family at home on Christmas.
“I'm still in hospital and will be discharged next week for a short while since it's Christmas, then return to hospital for my major operation which will be at the end of January. I’m getting there slowly. I’ll be fine,” he said.
He also asked for prayers. “Prayers are important as I’ve noticed I’ve lost much weight while in hospital. I’m happy to tell that I need prayers unlike hearing it from someone else.”
The 51-year-old says some of his industry friends have been his pillar of strength. “I have three of my friends who have been with me — Jacob Tsoai, Matibidi Raphela and Vuyo Tlhowe. I need to appreciate them because they’ve been a pillar to my family as well.
“I know there are people from near and far who’d like to assist. I’ll send an account number so they can help and say ‘Get well Doc’, because the hospital bills are expensive. No child must be in my situation, it’s bad.”
Doc Shebeleza shared the account number of his mother Agnes should his followers wish to contribute towards his medical bills and well-being.
Bank: Capitec
Account holder: Miss A Bogopane
Account Number 193-877-602
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos