Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza says he is feeling much better after undergoing surgery in December.
The Ebumnandini hit maker, real name Victor Bogopane, spent the festive season at home with his family after being discharged from hospital before Christmas.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Doc said he would be undergoing a second operation in two weeks but was in high spirits.
“I'm feeling much better abuti [my brother] and I'm well. Looking forward to the operation, everyone around me is happy with my progress,” he said.
“My fans should continue to pray for me, that's all I can say.”
In December, the 51-year-old musician's family confirmed in a statement he had been hospitalised and asked South Africans to pray for him.
“Mzansi, please put our kwaito legend, businessman, Amaha chairperson in your good blessed prayers, who continues to assist the poorest of the poorest in our beautiful country,” family spokesperson Shakes Mavundla said.
Doc Shebeleza asks people to continue praying ahead of second operation
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza says he is feeling much better after undergoing surgery in December.
The Ebumnandini hit maker, real name Victor Bogopane, spent the festive season at home with his family after being discharged from hospital before Christmas.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Doc said he would be undergoing a second operation in two weeks but was in high spirits.
“I'm feeling much better abuti [my brother] and I'm well. Looking forward to the operation, everyone around me is happy with my progress,” he said.
“My fans should continue to pray for me, that's all I can say.”
In December, the 51-year-old musician's family confirmed in a statement he had been hospitalised and asked South Africans to pray for him.
“Mzansi, please put our kwaito legend, businessman, Amaha chairperson in your good blessed prayers, who continues to assist the poorest of the poorest in our beautiful country,” family spokesperson Shakes Mavundla said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos