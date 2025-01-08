Caster and her wife have two children together.
'Blessed we are': Caster Semenya and Violet celebrate their 8th anniversary
Image: instagram/castersemenya800m
South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife Violet recently marked a milestone in their marriage.
Eight years ago the couple vowed to spend the rest of their lives together after seven years of dating.
Celebrating their wedding anniversary recently, the couple posted precious moments together.
"We are here again. Eight years of grace. Appreciative, loved and lived the best way we could, thanks to God and our ancestors. Blessed we are. Well, not to forget my birthday salute," Caster captioned the post.
Caster and her wife have two children together.
Violet previously revealed they had undergone four unsuccessful insemination processes before conceiving their first daughter.
“God answers in three ways. He said yes and gives you what you want. He says no and gives you something better. He says wait and gives you the best. He gave us the best, which is you, my lovely, clever princess. We had four unsuccessful insemination processes before we conceived you. Happy third birthday to you, my cute little princess,” she wrote.
“You brought so much happiness to everyone around you and we love you so much, Oratile the miracle.”
