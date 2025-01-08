Under McKoy's leadership, the brand became a symbol of self-expression and rebellion.
“Dr Martens is so much more than a brand — it’s a cultural icon, a symbol of self-expression, and a unifying force for communities around the world,” he said. “Its ability to resonate with every generation, while staying true to its rebellious, authentic spirit, is what makes it truly special,” said McKoy.
Despite his connection to the brand, McKoy shared that he had been contemplating his departure for some time.
“After much reflection, I made the decision early last year to step away and embrace new opportunities and creative challenges. It wasn’t an easy choice, but I feel now is the right time.”
The creative director expressed his appreciation for the people who helped make the transformation possible.
“I’m eternally grateful to everyone I’ve had the pleasure of working with — both inside the business and across our wider creative community with partners and friends,” he said.
“The 1460 boot will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Dr Martens is also welcoming a new CEO. Ije Nwokorie, formerly the company’s chief brand officer, will take over as CEO at the end of the financial year, succeeding outgoing CEO Kenny Wilson.
TimesLIVE
Dr Martens creative director Darren McKoy steps down after a decade
'It wasn’t an easy choice'
Multimedia reporter
Image: Supplied
Dr Martens’ creative director Darren McKoy has announced his departure from the iconic footwear brand after a remarkable 10 years.
His decision marks the end of a transformative chapter that saw the brand grow into a £1bn (R23.24bn) powerhouse.
“Exactly 10 years ago to the week, I joined the brand at a time when it was ready to take bold risks. With an amazing set of passionate people, both long-standing and new, we helped transform the business from a circa £136m company to a £1bn powerhouse,” said McKoy.
The brand evolved from a cult favourite to a global cultural icon.
“That journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and life-changing. Witnessing that growth and having the privilege to shape it as product director and then creative director has been an unforgettable and humbling experience,” said McKoy.
Under McKoy's leadership, the brand became a symbol of self-expression and rebellion.
“Dr Martens is so much more than a brand — it’s a cultural icon, a symbol of self-expression, and a unifying force for communities around the world,” he said. “Its ability to resonate with every generation, while staying true to its rebellious, authentic spirit, is what makes it truly special,” said McKoy.
Despite his connection to the brand, McKoy shared that he had been contemplating his departure for some time.
“After much reflection, I made the decision early last year to step away and embrace new opportunities and creative challenges. It wasn’t an easy choice, but I feel now is the right time.”
The creative director expressed his appreciation for the people who helped make the transformation possible.
“I’m eternally grateful to everyone I’ve had the pleasure of working with — both inside the business and across our wider creative community with partners and friends,” he said.
“The 1460 boot will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Dr Martens is also welcoming a new CEO. Ije Nwokorie, formerly the company’s chief brand officer, will take over as CEO at the end of the financial year, succeeding outgoing CEO Kenny Wilson.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos