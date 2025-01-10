'If you don’t pass, you’re unlikely to succeed' — Gareth Cliff on the publication of matric results

Media personality Gareth Cliff has never been one to mince words and he did not hold back with his latest remarks on the state of South Africa's education system.
Gareth recently took to social media to weigh in on the publication of matric results next week, saying this was an issue of merit and accountability.
“I love the way our government tries to hide how stupid our matrics are by obfuscating around publication of results. Do you really think an employer isn’t going to see those results one day?” he wrote.
“Matric is easy. Merit matters. It’s a test, and if you don’t pass you’re unlikely to succeed. Stop lying to children. National education has failed them, but some of them have failed themselves.”
The Pretoria high court has since dismissed the Information Regulator's urgent application to prohibit the publication of 2024 matric exam results in the media.
