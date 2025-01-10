Winnie Khumalo’s daughter Rethabile shares tribute to her late mother

Throughout her career Rethabile always had the support of her mother, and has shared them performing together.
Touching tributes from around the country have flooded social media after news that legendary singer Winnie Khumalo died on Tuesday at 51 after a short illness.
Winnie's daughter, singer Rethabile Khumalo, who is the spitting image of her mother, has taken to social media to share a precious memory of herself and her mother.
Rethabile posted a video of them together with the caption: “I will always love you my twin. RIP mom.”
Throughout her career Rethabile always had the support of her mother, and has shared them performing together.
Some celebrities have come to Rethabile's support during this difficult time.
DJ Zinhle vowed to be there for her.
“We promise to honour the bond you shared with your precious daughter Rethabile by surrounding her with all the love, care and support she deserves.”
Singer Busizwa took to her timeline and said she wished to see Rethabile fulfil her mother's wish for her to become a superstar, and said she and others would see it is done.
“Rethabile, we love you and I'll place it on myself that we check up on you among other fellow musicians because you must come right and make your mother proud.
“All your mother ever wanted was to be a superstar and you are that superstar. You know what it takes to be one. Your mother set a great example for you and what it takes to reach those heights.”
