Lifestyle

Winnie Khumalo’s daughter Rethabile shares tribute to her late mother

10 January 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Rethabile Khumalo remembers her late mother, singer and actress Winnie Khumalo.
Rethabile Khumalo remembers her late mother, singer and actress Winnie Khumalo.
Image: Instagram/Winnkay Music

Touching tributes from around the country have flooded social media after news that legendary singer Winnie Khumalo died on Tuesday at 51 after a short illness.

Winnie's daughter, singer Rethabile Khumalo, who is the spitting image of her mother, has taken to social media to share a precious memory of herself and her mother.

Rethabile posted a video of them together with the caption: “I will always love you my twin. RIP mom.”

Throughout her career Rethabile always had the support of her mother, and has shared them performing together.

Some celebrities have come to Rethabile's support during this difficult time. 

DJ Zinhle vowed to be there for her.

“We promise to honour the bond you shared with your precious daughter Rethabile by surrounding her with all the love, care and support she deserves.”

Singer Busizwa took to her timeline and said she wished to see Rethabile fulfil her mother's wish for her to become a superstar, and said she and others would see it is done.

“Rethabile, we love you and I'll place it on myself that we check up on you among other fellow musicians because you must come right and make your mother proud.

“All your mother ever wanted was to be a superstar and you are that superstar. You know what it takes to be one. Your mother set a great example for you and what it takes to reach those heights.”

Busiswa Gqulu on Instagram: "Ma'Winza, my fighter! No call time formed against you, ever prospered. 💥 You have been showing up for yourself since you were 16, you knew that you were magical, you knew that you were unstoppable, you knew your purpose and you never stopped showing up for yourself, family and brand. You were amazing and inspired the fighter in me, that boldly provided me with the resilience of who I can achieve to be as Busiswa today and continue to be. With that being said Winnie, you lived your life to the fullest and I concurred to also live my life to the fullest and you even went on to raise children that would carry your legacy and become gems with the God bestowed gift 🎁 of music. uCulo your grandchild will forever remember you because of your presence and most importantly the love you gave him. @rethabile_rsa We love you & I'll place it upon myself that we check upon you amongst other fellow musicians, because you must come right & make your mother proud. ✊🏾 All that your mother ever wanted is to be a superstar and you are that superstar, you know what it takes to be one! Your mother set a great example for you and what it takes to reach those heights! 🌹 Ma'Winza ❤️‍🩹 We thank you for showing us that; amaKasi Girls 💅🏾 are within, Kasi Girls can do it, Kasi Girls can be the brightest shinning star ✨ at any given point in life. You never stopped showing up to stages all around the 🌍 world, but to local stages you were always a friend, a sister, a mother and a lover. You showed us ukuthi no, kuyaliwa apha emhlabeni, you fought a good fight my friend! 🫂 Rest Easy, phumula chomi! 😞 You fought a goodfight, we will continue to fight no @rethabile_rsa I want you to know that you are loved, you were worthy, you deserved every single blessing and much much more! The fire 🔥 in you could not be extinguished! Your light could not be dimmed! And lastly my friend! Ngicela ungaba thuki eZulwini ngoba bazoku xosha 😂 Please! 🙏🏾 Uhlale lapho usilinde, till we meet again. Love Busiswa ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹"

TshisaLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills
Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service