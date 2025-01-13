Lifestyle

SNAPS | Meet the ‘Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo’ contestants

By TSHISALIVE - 13 January 2025
Host Smash Afrika with housemate Sweet Guluva at the launch of 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5.
Image: Supplied

Mzansi finally met the housemates of Big Brother Mzansi season 5 when they were unveiled on the show's debut on Mzansi Magic on Sunday. 

A total of 24 contestants were chosen and are set to have fans glued to their screens as they compete to win the grand prize. 

Get to know a bit about the housemates below:

Abobo

Abongile Salli is a 30-year-old teacher, actor and football enthusiast from Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

“I firmly believe if you truly desire something, you can ultimately achieve it.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Abongile 'Abobo' Salli.
Image: Supplied.

Mandy Hagan

Amanda Makhathini is a 25-year-old "supermum" who loves dancing and singing.

“I need to grow and prove I’m capable of achieving anything I put my mind to."

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Amanda 'Mandy' Makhathini.
Image: Supplied

Ezra

Abongile Mhambi is a 27-year-old farmer and gym enthusiast from Butterworth, East London.

“Knowing a little about many things can always help.”

'Big Brother' season 5 contestant Abongile 'Ezra' Mhambi.
Image: Supplied

Sweet Guluva

Akhonamathemba Mbele is a 23-year-old student, aspiring actor, model, artist, football player and barber from Cape Town.

I am a bubbly human and very open-minded. I am a person of value and respect."

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Akhonamathemba 'Sweet Guluva ' Mbele.
Image: Supplied

Ash-ley Ogle

Ash-ley Ogle is a 26-year-old from Durban.

“The sky is too close to earth to be my limit. However, humility will always seize the day.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Ash-ley Ogle.
Image: Supplied

Beekay

Bokang Chephetsais is a 23-year-old cable official from Qwaqwa with a passion for marketing, fashion, events management and problem-solving.

“I believe life is about creating unforgettable memories. I thrive in competitive environments and love pushing my limits, whether it's conquering a mountain or mastering a new role.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Bokang 'Beekay' Chephetsais.
Image: Supplied

Bonni Bee 

Bongiwe Booi is a 27-year-old verbal expressionist from Johannesburg.

“Depending on the situation I’m an introvert, but by nature I’m an extrovert.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Bongiwe 'Bonni Bee' Booi.
Image: Supplied

Kay B

Florence "Kay B" Mphirime is a 22-year-old who is a final-year education student from Bloemfontein and a CEO of a training academy for aspiring models and actors.

“I am a model coach and a freelance professional model.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Florence 'Kay B' Mphirime.
Image: Supplied

Nate

Fortunate "Nate" Setwaba is a 25-year-old medical orthotist by profession, makeup artist, entrepreneur and digital content creator from Johannesburg. 

“I consider myself very funny. I like dark humour and practically bathe in it.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Fortunate 'Nate' Setwaba.
Image: Supplied

Savage  

Hassaan "Savage" Rigney, 29, from Johannesburg is an international fitness director on a cruise ship and one of the top 5 fitness directors across 200 cruise ships worldwide.

“Anything is possible when you humble yourself, have a strong mindset, stay positive and include fun in everything you do.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' contestant Hassaan 'Savage' Rigney.
Image: Supplied

Jojo 

Karabo "Jojo" Sejojo is a 22-year-old haling from Bloemfontein who loves reading, editing videos and trading.

“Jojo is a pastor’s kid so being around different personalities is no challenge.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Karabo 'Jojo' Sejojo.
Image: Supplied

Luzuko 

Luzuko Mashalaba is a 26-year-old Johannesburg-based sports enthusiast and avid reader of literature who loves debating and watching movies and series.

“I like encountering and engaging with people because I believe there’s a lot we can learn from each other rather than being isolated.” 

'Big brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Luzuko Mashalaba.
Image: Supplied

Mata  

Mathapelo Mashila, who is popularly known as "Rainbow" and "Mata", is a 27-year-old artist from Vaal.

“Mata is fearless, strong-willed, adventurous, caring, smart and a fun young woman.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Mathapelo 'Mata' Mashila.
Image: Supplied

Melino 

Mmelesi "Melino" Mothei, 33, is from Soweto. 

“Very adventurous, very passionate, I’m shy at times. I’m [an] oxymoron at times. I like being extra.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Mmelesi 'Melino' Mothei .
Image: Supplied

Gugu  

Nokulunga Ndabezitha, also known as "Gugu" is a 34-year-old from Johannesburg who loves creating looks for funeral homes (corpses), writing stories, being a corporate pit bull, and restaurant hopping.

“I believe the Big Brother universe is the only platform that can let me be me. I would like to show the world more about Gugu.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Nokulunga 'Gugu' Ndabezitha.
Image: Supplied

Philile  

Philile Nzama is 31-year-old from Durban who has an identical twin sister.

“My bright and beautiful smile can light up any room and one could say it's my signature.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Philile Nzama.
Image: Supplied

Muzi

Muziomhle "Muzi" Mdluli is 29 years of age and loves photography.

“I’m a young talented individual who wants to see himself do well in life.”  

Muziomhle "Muzi" Mdluli.
Image: Supplied

Nsuku 

Nsuku Mabunda is a 29-year-old from Johannesburg who is pursuing a second advanced diploma with a background in modelling and acting.

“My love for the truth drives me to speak honestly, even when it may be uncomfortable for others.” 

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Nsuku Mabunda.
Image: Supplied

Sipha Lee 

Sphamandla "Sipha Lee" Mthembu is a 29-year-old football coach from Johannesburg.

“I love learning new things, be it a language or a culture. I have a great sense of humour."

Big Brother Mzansi season 5 contestant Sphamandla "Sipha Lee" Mthembu.
Image: Supplied

Mshini

Siphesihle Lekwadu, also known as "Mshini", is a 23-year-old tutor by profession from Johannesburg.

“I bring my A-game to everything I do and thrive on trying new things and turning ordinary into extraordinary.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Siphesihle Lekwadu.
Image: Supplied

Siphesihle

Siphesihle Mabaso is a 28-year-old financial advisor from Secunda.

“Don’t limit yourself”.

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Siphesihle Mabaso.
Image: Supplied

Swiss  

Swiss, real name Siyabonga Mlangeni, is a 28-year-old cybersecurity student from Pietermaritzburg.

“I know I’m very capable of entertaining and bringing excitement to people. I know I’m destined for more than my life right now.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Siyabonga Mlangeni.
Image: Supplied

Tyrone 

Tyrone Willard is a 26-year-old from Johannesburg.

“With pride and confidence, I carry myself with an irresistible charm, making everyone feel welcome and included.”

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Tyrone Willard.
Image: Supplied

Uyanda 

Uyanda Hlangabezo, 23, is a pedagogical practitioner from Gqeberha.

“I am a man with a positive aura. I’m fun, entertaining and honest. I believe I have all it takes to win the show.” 

'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 contestant Uyanda Hlangabezo.
Image: Supplied
