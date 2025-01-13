SNAPS | Meet the ‘Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo’ contestants

Mzansi finally met the housemates of Big Brother Mzansi season 5 when they were unveiled on the show's debut on Mzansi Magic on Sunday.
A total of 24 contestants were chosen and are set to have fans glued to their screens as they compete to win the grand prize.
Get to know a bit about the housemates below:
Abobo
Abongile Salli is a 30-year-old teacher, actor and football enthusiast from Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
“I firmly believe if you truly desire something, you can ultimately achieve it.”
Mandy Hagan
Amanda Makhathini is a 25-year-old "supermum" who loves dancing and singing.
“I need to grow and prove I’m capable of achieving anything I put my mind to."
Ezra
Abongile Mhambi is a 27-year-old farmer and gym enthusiast from Butterworth, East London.
“Knowing a little about many things can always help.”
Sweet Guluva
Akhonamathemba Mbele is a 23-year-old student, aspiring actor, model, artist, football player and barber from Cape Town.
“I am a bubbly human and very open-minded. I am a person of value and respect."
Ash-ley Ogle
Ash-ley Ogle is a 26-year-old from Durban.
“The sky is too close to earth to be my limit. However, humility will always seize the day.”
Beekay
Bokang Chephetsais is a 23-year-old cable official from Qwaqwa with a passion for marketing, fashion, events management and problem-solving.
“I believe life is about creating unforgettable memories. I thrive in competitive environments and love pushing my limits, whether it's conquering a mountain or mastering a new role.”
Bonni Bee
Bongiwe Booi is a 27-year-old verbal expressionist from Johannesburg.
“Depending on the situation I’m an introvert, but by nature I’m an extrovert.”
Kay B
Florence "Kay B" Mphirime is a 22-year-old who is a final-year education student from Bloemfontein and a CEO of a training academy for aspiring models and actors.
“I am a model coach and a freelance professional model.”
Nate
Fortunate "Nate" Setwaba is a 25-year-old medical orthotist by profession, makeup artist, entrepreneur and digital content creator from Johannesburg.
“I consider myself very funny. I like dark humour and practically bathe in it.”
Savage
Hassaan "Savage" Rigney, 29, from Johannesburg is an international fitness director on a cruise ship and one of the top 5 fitness directors across 200 cruise ships worldwide.
“Anything is possible when you humble yourself, have a strong mindset, stay positive and include fun in everything you do.”
Jojo
Karabo "Jojo" Sejojo is a 22-year-old haling from Bloemfontein who loves reading, editing videos and trading.
“Jojo is a pastor’s kid so being around different personalities is no challenge.”
Luzuko
Luzuko Mashalaba is a 26-year-old Johannesburg-based sports enthusiast and avid reader of literature who loves debating and watching movies and series.
“I like encountering and engaging with people because I believe there’s a lot we can learn from each other rather than being isolated.”
Mata
Mathapelo Mashila, who is popularly known as "Rainbow" and "Mata", is a 27-year-old artist from Vaal.
“Mata is fearless, strong-willed, adventurous, caring, smart and a fun young woman.”
Melino
Mmelesi "Melino" Mothei, 33, is from Soweto.
“Very adventurous, very passionate, I’m shy at times. I’m [an] oxymoron at times. I like being extra.”
Gugu
Nokulunga Ndabezitha, also known as "Gugu" is a 34-year-old from Johannesburg who loves creating looks for funeral homes (corpses), writing stories, being a corporate pit bull, and restaurant hopping.
“I believe the Big Brother universe is the only platform that can let me be me. I would like to show the world more about Gugu.”
Philile
Philile Nzama is 31-year-old from Durban who has an identical twin sister.
“My bright and beautiful smile can light up any room and one could say it's my signature.”
Muzi
Muziomhle "Muzi" Mdluli is 29 years of age and loves photography.
“I’m a young talented individual who wants to see himself do well in life.”
Nsuku
Nsuku Mabunda is a 29-year-old from Johannesburg who is pursuing a second advanced diploma with a background in modelling and acting.
“My love for the truth drives me to speak honestly, even when it may be uncomfortable for others.”
Sipha Lee
Sphamandla "Sipha Lee" Mthembu is a 29-year-old football coach from Johannesburg.
“I love learning new things, be it a language or a culture. I have a great sense of humour."
Mshini
Siphesihle Lekwadu, also known as "Mshini", is a 23-year-old tutor by profession from Johannesburg.
“I bring my A-game to everything I do and thrive on trying new things and turning ordinary into extraordinary.”
Siphesihle
Siphesihle Mabaso is a 28-year-old financial advisor from Secunda.
“Don’t limit yourself”.
Swiss
Swiss, real name Siyabonga Mlangeni, is a 28-year-old cybersecurity student from Pietermaritzburg.
“I know I’m very capable of entertaining and bringing excitement to people. I know I’m destined for more than my life right now.”
Tyrone
Tyrone Willard is a 26-year-old from Johannesburg.
“With pride and confidence, I carry myself with an irresistible charm, making everyone feel welcome and included.”
Uyanda
Uyanda Hlangabezo, 23, is a pedagogical practitioner from Gqeberha.
“I am a man with a positive aura. I’m fun, entertaining and honest. I believe I have all it takes to win the show.”
