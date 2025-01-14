WATCH | 'One day at a time': Rachel Kolisi shares a glimpse of her healing journey after divorce

Rachel Kolisi, the ex-wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, has shared a glimpse of what her healing journey looks like after their divorce.

The couple announced their separation in October after almost a decade together.

In a TikTok video, Rachel shared clips of moments of solitude, self-reflection and personal growth that contribute to her healing journey.

The video featured clips of Rachel spending time alone in nature, gazing at the mountains and crying. She also shared footage of her hitting the gym and travelling.

“Healing looks different for everyone. Trust the process. One day at a time.”