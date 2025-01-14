WATCH | 'One day at a time': Rachel Kolisi shares a glimpse of her healing journey after divorce
Rachel Kolisi, the ex-wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, has shared a glimpse of what her healing journey looks like after their divorce.
The couple announced their separation in October after almost a decade together.
In a TikTok video, Rachel shared clips of moments of solitude, self-reflection and personal growth that contribute to her healing journey.
The video featured clips of Rachel spending time alone in nature, gazing at the mountains and crying. She also shared footage of her hitting the gym and travelling.
“Healing looks different for everyone. Trust the process. One day at a time.”
Her Instagram posts have showcased her fitness transformation, with many referring to it as her “revenge-body era”.
In a recent Instagram post, Rachel shared quotes that resonated with her, captioning them “some of my favourites for 2025”. The quotes, which touched on themes of self-worth, love and moving on, raised eyebrows, with many assuming they were directed at her ex-husband Siya.
One quote read: “Let the kids believe in Santa. You believed in your ex 25 times.”
Another read: “You deserve to be loved and chosen — not almost loved or almost chosen.” Another one quote said: “If you ended the cycle of giving second chances that only left you in second place, you should be ridiculously proud of yourself.”
In December, Rachel embarked on her first solo trip to Botswana, a journey she undertook to process her emotions and come to terms with her new reality.
“This was my first holiday/New Year without my kiddies, so instead of staying home sad and alone I went on my dream trip to Botswana. It's the first solo trip I’ve done, and I’m an introvert, so I arrived super-nervous and sad, and left with a very full heart and so many amazing new friends from all over the world.”