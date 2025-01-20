It may have been Donald Trump’s moment, but all eyes were on “Little X”, the son of Pretoria-born tech billionaire Elon Musk, who joined him on stage at Sunday’s pre-inaugural Trump rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.
Musk’s four-year-old son, whose formal name is X ÃÆ A-Xii, ran up on stage to be with his father, who said: “Sorry, Little X followed me up on the stage. He’s a very enthusiastic supporter.”
The video by tech news content creator Sawyer Merritt on X has gone viral, with millions of views in the first few hours.
Little X, dressed in a red jersey and holding up a badge from a US secret service special operations counter sniper, jumped up and down, waving his hands as his father addressed the 20,000-person capacity arena.
Elon Musk’s son ‘Little X’ steals the show at Trump pre-inaugural rally
Lifestyle Correspondent
Image: Brian Snyder/Reuters
“We’re looking forward to making a lot of changes,” said Musk.
“This victory is the start. What matters going forward is to make significant changes, cement those changes and set the foundation for America to be strong for a century, for centuries forever.”
It was a chat among billionaires, with Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ivanka Trump and Lauren Sanchez chatting like old friends at Sunday’s pre-inauguration Candlelight Dinner at the Building Museum in Washington DC.
Monday’s inauguration of Trump as 47th president of the US will be attended by South African ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool and South African Chamber of Commerce US president Neil Diamond.
Trump will be officially sworn into office at the Capitol Rotunda at 11.30am US Eastern Time, or 6.30pm SA time.
He will be the second person other than Grover Cleveland to hold the office for two non-consecutive terms.
