LoveChild: her music transcends language

Port Elizabeth-born Vuyiseka Maguga, who goes by the name LoveChild, mesmerised every member of her intimate audience on the final night of her Songs of Hope live show on Saturday.

Maguga won a Standard Bank Ovation Award at last year’s National Arts Festival and this year shared her craft with festival audiences over four days on the informal arena stage.

The young musician with the big voice, and a self-taught guitarist, took audience members on a musical journey of her life story, dreams and desires to be recognised globally for her unique sound.

The isiXhosa and English songbird naturally switched between the two languages, accommodating and engaging with her diverse audience.

Accompanied by BlackRoots Marimbas, a traditional indigenous group from Cape Town, the lively and authentically African show had audience members raving afterwards.

LoveChild uniquely combines her acoustic guitar with the marimba, drums and a bass guitar in her performances.

Chris Pedley and his friends, who are visiting South Africa from the United Kingdom, said: “We were blown away by her incredible vibe and energy.

“She took us on an emotional journey and connected with each of us musically and lyrically.

“Her music transcends language.” — nonsindisoq@dispatch.co.za