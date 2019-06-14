EL outfit to dance the story of womanhood at Fest

“It’s been really emotional because part of my own story is explored in one of the dances,” said Du Plessis.

Payne said she hoped the production would empower women and help to build compassion for one another.

“It gives you a different perspective and has opened our eyes to what different women go through; people are carrying all these things and this hurt and you don’t always see it,” said Payne.

The production will be staged from June 27 to July 1 in the Centenary Hall at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

