Celebrating Xhosa history through song
Peddie-born afro-jazz sensation wows with proudly African show
Documenting traditional African songs for future generations is paramount to preserving oral history, according to Eastern Cape afro-jazz sensation Dumza Maswana.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .